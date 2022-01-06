Ranveer Singh’s 83 did show a jump during the weekend but has been slow during weekdays. On day 13 i.e. second Wednesday too, the film has just managed to keep its hunt alive to enter the 100 crore club. Let’s see how much it really earned.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film based on team India’s heroic performance in the 1983 world cup, failed to gain an expected mileage at the box office. Call it Covid effect or Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa denting the numbers, Ranveer’s film hasn’t lived up to sky-high hopes pinned on it.

Speaking about day 13 numbers, as per early trends, 83 has earned 1-1.30 crores, thus just managing to stay above a crore. Again, this is just a trend and the number might even fall below 1 crore. The Indian box office total now stands at 95.80-96.10 crores. The film will enter the 100 crore club soon, and it’s the only feat the film will manage to achieve in its lifetime run.

For Ranveer Singh, 83 will be his 6th film to go past the 100 crore mark in India, after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and Gully Boy. For Kabir Khan, it’s his 4th film to cross the 100 crore mark, after Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight.

Speaking of the overseas numbers, 83 has raked in over 23 crores, as per the last official update.

