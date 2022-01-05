Lara Dutta is currently busy promoting her upcoming show ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’. Lara will be seen playing the role of Rajkumari Devyani in the show and in a recent interview, she opened up on working in her 40’s and revealed how trolls age-shame her, as well as actresses like Kajol and Rani Mukerji on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Lara was recently seen in yet another web series on Lionsgate Play titled ‘Hiccups & Hookups’. The show also starred Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role and it also received love from critics and audiences.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Lara Dutta opened up on trolls age shaming her actress like Rani Mukerji and Kajol in the comments section on their pictures on social media. “Honestly, as an actor, I feel age has liberated me. It’s finally cut me free from people’s expectations of wanting me to fill in the glamorous roles because I am the former Miss Universe. I feel coming in my 40s is the best time for me as an actor. Now, people are looking at my capabilities and talent. The kind of roles I am playing has depth. However, I’ll admit that the industry is not kind to you and it doesn’t allow women to age gracefully,” she said.

Lara Dutta then opened up people commenting on actresses working older and still working. The actress added, “You have credible actors like Kajol, Madhuri (Dixit), Rani (Mukerji), and in that matter, even me, yet when they come on screen, people pass comments like ‘ab buddhi lagne lagi hai (Now she has started looking old)’ or ‘yaar ab moti ho gai hai (She is fat now),’ and at the end of the day, you can’t help it. Like everyone else, even we are ageing. I feel even the audience does not allow the liberty for actors to age gracefully, but I genuinely believe that actors who have come before us are rewriting roles for us. Look at Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, they just inspire us. They are doing incredible work.”

What are your thoughts on speaking about trolls age-shaming older actresses? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Salman Khan Brutally Fat-Shamed Over Latest Viral Video; Netizens Say, “Bhai Ke Packs Toh Family Packs Ban Gaye Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube