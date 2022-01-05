Sara Ali Khan has always been very transparent about her upbringing and her parents’ separation. Sara happens to be Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and in a recent interview, she opened up on ‘coming from a broken family.’ She also spoke about her character Rinku from ‘Atrangi Re’ at length. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sara was just nine years old when Amrita and Saif decided to separate and it was her mother who brought her up and his younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan opened up on her character of ‘Rinku’ from Atrangi Re and how it is different from her own life. “I honestly think that Rinku and I have very different lives. I have a very supportive family, whether I come from a broken home or not. I think, more than a broken home, I come from two homes. I don’t really carry the burden of loneliness. I have a lot of support from my mother and my father toh kabhi bagawat ka mauka ya kaaran nahi mila mujhe (so I never had a reason or opportunity to revolt),” she said.

Sara Ali Khan further revealed that, unlike Rinku, her family has been a constant support system in her life and said, “I think the fact that we are both ultimately vulnerable people that hide our vulnerability in the guise of confidence is something that I find similar. I don’t think that is necessarily the lack of family support.”

That’s such a beautiful thing to say.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan coming from a broken family? Tell us in the space below.

