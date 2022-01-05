Karan Johar has been accused time and again for promoting nepotism in Bollywood and helping forward star kids’ careers. While this may be true (to a certain extent), the producer-director has also worked with several outsiders. One such outsider was Anushka Sharma, whom KJo directed as well as acted with.

While people loved Karan’s directorial and Anushka’s performance in it, did you know, the acclaimed director was against Adiya Chopra casting the beauty in her debut film? This is true! In the past, the director opened up about wanting Adi to cast someone else in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Read his words below.

As reported by abplive, during a past chat with Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar opened up wanting YRF head honcho to not cast Anushka in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He said, “I tried really hard. I told Aditya Chopra not to cast her. He showed me pics of Anushka Sharma and all and I was like ‘Are you mad? What are you thinking? During Rab Ne also… she was sitting as a Dulhan and that was her first shot and my mother was feeling bad…”

Continuing further, Karan Johar added, “She (my mother) came and told me ‘This poor girl seems lost’. And I was thinking ‘Oh god, I will have to be nice to her and poor thing she doesn’t know there is no career left after this’.” He added, “I was shocked Adi wanted to cast her. I used to stare at her thinking what did Adi see in her. But when I saw the film, she was okay.”

So which performance of Anushka Sharma changed Karan Johar’s perception of her? He added, “What blew my mind was Band Baaja Baarat.”

Over the years, Karan not appreciated Anushka’s performances but also worked with her. In 2016, he directed her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also starred alongside her in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet. Released in 2015, the period crime thriller also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu.

