Over the years, Kamaal R Khan has indulged in a tussle with many Bollywood stars. From Akshay Kumar to Disha Patani, time and again, KRK has targeted leading actors. But for a while now, his issues remain with Salman Khan and he doesn’t seem to be putting an end to the rift. Scroll below for his latest remark.

As most know, Salman had filed a defamation suit against Kamaal post his review of Radhe. Not just defaming him and his movie, the self-proclaimed critic had made some inappropriate remarks against his brand Being Human. While Khan isn’t allowed to talk about Bhaijaan publicly, he uses indirect digs to taunt the superstar.

KRK has now laid his latest attack on Antim and Radhe and the last 3 films of Salman Khan. As most know, both the aforesaid films did not do business as expected. While Radhe was a theatrical flop (excluding OTT business), Antim only managed to collect 37.55 crores at the box office. Apart from that, Dabangg 3, Bharat, and Race 3 didn’t live up to the expectations that were built.

Taking to his Twitter a while ago, KRK tweeted, “Budhav star’s last 5 films are super flop. His last 2 films have done lifetime business of less than ₹25Cr! Means now he is in the category of #Varun and #Arjun. And I promise to destroy his balance stardom within next 2 years. I won’t stop till, he won’t become 0.”

As expected, this left Salman Khan fans furious and they began backlashing Kamaal in the comments section.

“But he charges 15 to 16 crore per episode of a TV reality show…’ u can imagine his stardom by his fees… lolzzzz,” a user defended.

Another wrote, “Shakal nhi achchi hai kam se kam baaten hi achi kiya karo lukkhe.”

Budhav star’s last 5 films are super flop. His last 2 films have done lifetime business of less than ₹25Cr! Means now he is in the category of #Varun and #Arjun. And I promise to destroy his balance stardom within next 2 years. I won’t stop till, he won’t become 0. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 5, 2022

