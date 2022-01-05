Aanand L Rai: Zero was not a failure but a lesson learnt
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is known for collaborating with several superstars be it Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma while he kept experimenting with his storytelling instead of following any formula of commercial Bollywood films.

In conversation with IANS, Aanand shares why he opts for conviction in storytelling as opposed to formula and why a film like Zero with one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan – was actually not a failure but a learning for him.

Asked how he plans his casting of bringing superstars on board for his projects, Aanand L Rai told IANS: “Well, firstly, by not looking at them as a superstar but the talented actors that they are…you see the moment I would start thinking about casting from a commercial point of view as in, let’s bring Dhanush from the south (Indian film industry) and Akshay sir from Hindi so that when the film is released, both their fans will gather in the theatre to watch a film, I might compromise on a story.

