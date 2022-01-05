Trending

Aanand L Rai continued, “It is my good luck that Dhanush and Akshay sir, both are superstars; but before anything else, they are good actors and perfect for the characters they played on-screen. It was the same process for every film that I have done. Perhaps that is why my films are more to do with how interesting and experimental the story is, rather than the box-office success. Business of a film cannot be predicted but what I can offer is, an original story. That is all I am trying to do.”

However, it is not wrong to assume that when a superstar and a successful filmmaker like Aanand come together for a project, the success of the film is expected. But that was not really the result with the film ‘Zero’ that featured Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Does the pressure of delivering a successful film increase when superstars are on board?

Aanand L Rai explained, “I want to put my thoughts on the table on this topic. Look, having an expectation from the audience is one thing and how I, as a director of the film is dealing with it, is another. I think if I am not ready to deal with that extra pressure, then I should have not signed up for a huge project like that.

“Yes, I was working with one of the biggest superstars of our country, Shah Rukh. Making the film itself was an experience and I am proud of the fact that it was one of the original films, an original story. Yes, I took the pressure of Khan’s stardom that I shouldn’t have. But ‘Zero’ is not a failure but a learning for me. I knew how to take off, I didn’t know how to land!” Aanand L Rai concluded.

His next directorial work is Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar. The shooting of the film has been completed.

