Katrina Kaif has been giving a glimpse of her married life to her fans and we are all going gaga over it. The actress got married to Vicky Kaushal last month and have been making headlines ever since then. Katrina shared new pictures of herself on her Instagram flaunting her beautiful mangalsutra and its price will leave you jaw-dropped. Scroll below to see her pictures.

Advertisement

Katrina can be seen wearing a beautiful mangalsutra in the pictures and it has got the attention of netizens.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif shared the pictures of herself on her official Instagram account with a caption that had emojis including a green heart and a house. Reportedly Katrina and her husband Vicky Kaushal both shifted to a new abode in Mumbai and we can see the aesthetics of the house in the pictures.

What stole our attention was Katrina Kaif’s mangalsutra. It is a Sabyasachi designed mangalsutra worth Rs 5 lakhs, according to Bollywood Bubble. Yes, that’s correct. Take a look at it here:

Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a beige zip-up cardigan and paired it with denim shorts and looked graceful as ever in the pictures.

Netizens were quick to react to the actresses’ pictures and a user commented, “Ahh u r looking sp pretty✨💓 and that mangalsutra 🌚❤️.” A second user commented, “And that mangalsutra😍😍😍😍.” A third user commented, “Punjabi bhabhi.” A fourth user commented, “Beautiful ❤️preserved our culture by wearing mangalsutra other actress should learn from u.”

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s pictures flaunting her mangalsutra in her latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi To Shoot Action Sequences For Salman Khan Starrer This Week?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube