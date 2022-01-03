Fans were shocked yesterday when the news of Vicky Kaushal falling into legal trouble came in. It was said that that a person filed a complaint with the Indore police that the actor in his latest viral pic from a film set, has been seen driving a motorcycle that has a number plate that belongs to the complainant. Turns out that it isn’t the case and it is a misunderstanding that has caused the trouble. The real culprit is an optical illusion. Yes, you read that right.

If you have been away from news celebrating the new year, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently shooting for a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie that went on floors in November 2021, is right now in the advanced stage of filming and the title of the film hasn’t been revealed yet. Amid all of this, last morning it was reported that the viral photo of the two on a boke has called for some trouble for Vicky and team.

As per ANI, the complainant in his complaint against the makers regarding Vicky Kaushal’s bike said, “The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don’t know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter.”

Looks like everything wasn’t like it looked. The case was of optical illusion and both the numbers are different. On the bike that Vicky Kaushal is riding with Sara Ali Khan, 1 is written in a way that it looks 4 and that is where all the confusion happened. The bike in the picture belongs to a crew member and is legal.

“During the investigation of the number plate, we found out that all misunderstanding was caused by the bolt fixed on the number plate. Due to that bolt, the number one is looking like number four. The number used in the movie sequence belongs to the movie production. Hence nothing illegal had been found out in our investigation,” Rajendra Soni, sub-inspector, Bangangam, was quoted by the same agency.

The Laxman Utekar directorial starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is set to release in 2022.

