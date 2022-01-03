Just when the entertainment industry had begun to look up after the pandemic, Bollywood is once again hit with the third wave of COVID-19. Scores of actors and actresses are being tested positive for the virus. Now John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal are the lastest to test positive.

The Bollywood actor took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he come in contact with someone who was COVID positive three days ago and experienced mild symptoms. Having tested positive for the virus and they are now observing home quarantine.

John Abraham in his Instagram story wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had covid. Priya & I have tested positive for covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else, we are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Take a look at it below:

On the work front, John was last seen in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. He was seen playing three roles and the film was billed as the sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate which is helmed by Milap Zaveri.

John Abraham will be next seen in Attack. In the film, the star will be seen as a supercop whose singular focus is to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil. Apart from him, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will the theatres on January 26 this year. John will also be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is expected to hit the screens on July 8, 2022.

