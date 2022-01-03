Salman Khan is currently one of the top earners in Bollywood and ever since he has stepped foot into the entertainment industry, the actor never failed to impress his fans. Meanwhile, all these years, one thing that we have always seen is his bracelet, even in the films we see him wearing it. In the past, the actor had opened up the story behind it and who actually gifted him the bracelet.

The actor was last seen in Radhe and Antim, both the films went on to become super hit among the masses.

A few years ago, when Salman Khan attended an event, he was asked about the importance of his bracelet and why he always wears it, the Wanted actor told, “My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand. How kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started off working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firozah.”

Sharing more details about his bracelet, Salman Khan shares, “What happens with this is that if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

Last month, the superstar celebrated his 56th birthday, a day before his special day; the actor was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

Post recovery, speaking to the media, Salman Khan revealed what actually happened, he told ANI, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours…I am fine now.”

“When my dad came to know about this incident, he called to ask if the snake was fine and alive. So I told him Tiger and the snake both are alive. He asked if we hurt the snake, I said we didn’t, we handled it with utmost care and love and left it in the jungle.”

On the work front, Salman Khan has a great lineup of films ahead, like Black Tiger biopic, Tiger 3, No Entry 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, along with a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.

