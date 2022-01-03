With the sudden surge in COVID 19 cases, most pan India movie makers have been considering postponing their movie releases, especially the ones that had been scheduled in the first or second week of January. Several big budget projects like RRR and Jersey have already taken a call after the box office numbers of movies like 83 got heavily affected. In a recent interaction, 83 director Kabir Khan opened up on going for the OTT route if the trend continues.

The sports-drama movie hit the theatres on 24 December 2021 and garnered impressive numbers in the first few days. It stars actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is based on the Indian cricket team’s 1983 world cup win which is considered as one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, 83 director Kabir Khan opened up about the current situation and his alternate plan if state governments continue to impose restrictions. Even though he had no plans in the past to release the film on OTT, the team is now considering the OTT route as an option.

Kabir Khan spoke about the theatre restrictions and said, “We don’t know if we will have to shut down tomorrow, or will be afforded another five to six days. If further restrictions are imposed, we will release the film on the web soon. But, I am keen [that] people take precaution and go to the theatres to watch it.”

He was also disappointed with the movie collections so far as he said, “This film was ready with us 18 months ago. We wanted people to see it on the big screen because that is how it was designed. But, such are the times that we live in. We tried hard to acquire a safe spot for the film, but the day of its release, there was a spike in cases. By day four, Delhi theatres had shut down.”

