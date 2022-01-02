Shah Rukh Khan has created a lot of buzzes last year, from a disturbance in his personal life to professional; the actor remained in the news for many things. Meanwhile, the actor will be making his big-screen comeback almost after two years in Pathan. After going through a lot of hurdles, the shooting schedule of the film has been postponed yet again due to the rise of COVID in Spain.

Advertisement

The Siddharth Anand directorial, YRF film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. While Salman Khan will be making a cameo as Tiger.

Advertisement

As per reports by Free Press Journal, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan faces a major roadblock, as COVID cases due to its latest variant OMICRON is increasing in Spain where the team was supposed to shoot some crucial portions of the film. The team originally planned to shoot in October but it was indefinitely postponed due to SRK’s personal matter and now the virus has played the spoilsport.

A source close to the development revealed, “The shoot for Pathan was to first take place in October in Spain where two songs were to be filmed apart from some action sequences. But that was not to be as Shah Rukh Khan had to take a break due to the case against Aryan. But now, when he had allotted these dates in January, the Covid-19 cases in Spain are on an all-time high.”

“They recorded over 1.6 lakh cases in a single day, with cases crossing a lakh for consecutive days. Even though 80 per cent of Spain is vaccinated and most people have received booster shots, the shooting atmosphere is not very good in Spain. Hence the makers were prudent enough to push the shoot.”

The source further shared, “Pathan makers are considering pushing the schedule to February after consultation with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on whom the songs and some talkie portions are to be picturised in a little over three weeks.”

Apart from the YRF film, SRK will be shooting for Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. The superstar has even signed a Rajkummar Hirani’s film about ‘Donkey Flight.’

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Explosive On Heroes Vs Actors: “Jab Tak Hero Ke Dole Rehte Hai… Jahan Pump Ki Hawa Nikli, Toh Woh Gayab….”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube