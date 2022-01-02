Let’s give credit where it’s due. On its second Saturday, ‘83 actually registered good collections at the box office. It brought in 7.25 crores* which is a very good jump over 4.36 crores that it has collected a day before (which, by the way, was decent as well).

At least now words like ‘crash’ shouldn’t be used for this Ranveer Singh starrer that has actually held on better since the weekdays of Week One. No, this doesn’t mean that the overall verdict around the box office outcome of the film would change. After all, the costs are huge and that won’t be recovered from theatrical business perspective (though a good chunk is definitely coming in from OTT and satellite). However, the entire narrative of the film being ‘disliked’ can most certainly be challenged. When a film is ‘rejected’, it doesn’t go on to collect moolah like this, especially when other choices (Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa) are available.

Yes, 83 actually deserved a lot better, especially since pre-release reports were also quite impressive and at least at urban centres there were takers amongst the audience. However, it was one of those unfortunate situations where the footfalls in the opening weekend were not in line with the merits and the expectations.

Nonetheless, 83 has collected 83.48 crores* already and while 90 crores would be crossed today itself, it has to be seen how much bigger than that does it go before the weekday kickstart for this Kabir Khan directorial.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

