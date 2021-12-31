It’s New Year’s Eve and everyone has plans already set on how they are wishing 2021 adieu while welcoming 2022. While some may opt to party the night away with friends and family, a few opt to head to theatres to watch their favourite films like 83, Pushpa & Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, those who opted for the December 31 last now have to make a new plan – all thanks to the increasing Covid cases in the city.

As per a recent report, the Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city and have theatres owners to screen their last show of the day before 8 PM. Read on to know what a source from a multiplex has to say about this new development, albeit only for December 31.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, theatres in Mumbai have been asked to follow certain restrictions, especially today (December 31) amidst the growing Covid cases. A source from a multiplex told the portal, “We have been told that no show should be played beyond 8:00 pm tomorrow. Meaning, the last show of the day should begin before 8:00 pm, say at 7:30 pm or 7:45 or 7:55 pm.”

Talking about the theatres in Mumbai being shut post 8 pm today, the source continued, “We had got a lot of bookings for night shows of 83, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 for tomorrow. As these shows stand cancelled, we’ll refund the money to the viewers. Since the time we have been informed about this directive, we have stopped selling tickets of tomorrow’s night shows at the box office counter.”

While theatres in Mumbai have been asked to screen the last show of the day before 8 pm, cinemas halls in Delhi have been shut down since Tuesday. Sharing concerns, the source said, “As of now, we are told to follow this rule only for a day, on December 31. We hope that in the coming days, the authorities don’t impose restrictions or don’t ask us to shut down. We had just restarted two months back, after all.”

