Sonam Kapoor is one of the successful actresses of B-town, all thanks to her amazing movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Veere Di Wedding and Raanjhanaa, and many others. Although the actress is quite humble in appearance, she is also known for being quite straightforward, no-nonsense talk kind of a person. Recalling an incident that took place in the past, did you know, that the actress had once made quite a controversy when she called Bollywood’s most loved diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘aunty’?

Read on to know why the Sanju actress ended up making such a controversial statement!

Well, the controversy took place back in 2009, when Sonam Kapoor was declared to be the face of a particularly well-known international beauty brand. It is to be noted that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the face of that particular famous brand before Sonam for many years. The Devdas fame was clearly left unhappy and displeased with the company’s sudden decision on swapping her with Kapoor.

Later when Sonam Kapoor was asked about her thoughts on Aishwariya Rai Bachchan being unhappy with the brand’s decision, the actress ended up saying, “Aishwarya is an aunty from another generation.” The actress also when on to explain that the two belonged to 2 separate generations.

Well, even though Sonam might have not meant any harm to Aishwariya, she ended up making quite a huge controversy with her ‘aunty’ statement. However, her statement did not provoke the Guzarish actress, as she kept her silence over the topic. Later on, Sonam went on to explain that her statement meant no harm and that it was taken out of context.

Meanwhile, jumping back to the present, the two actresses have forgotten the past and have now grown close to each other. Aishwarya had also personally attended Sonam’s wedding, which took place in May 2018.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor’s last big-screen performance was in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. The movie was a 2019 release and also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Diksha Juneja, Angad Bedi, among others. Later she was also seen in the 2020 Netflix special AK vs AK which was a Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead role.

