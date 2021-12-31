The first week’s theatrical run of Ranveer Singh’s 83 has come to an end. If we take a look at the total, it’s a decent total, but considering the film’s scale, it’s totally not up to the mark. Below is all you need to know.

After Sooryavanshi, Ranveer’s biographical sports drama was Bollywood’s biggie of the year. However, things haven’t worked as expected. Yes, the film faced stiff competition from already running Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa, and even omicron affected its numbers to a certain extent.

Speaking of day 7, 83 collected 4.50-5.50 crores, as per early trends flowing in. Now, if we compare this with day 6’s 5.67 crores, it looks to be a really good hold. However, the film’s high budget makes look all of this, quite underwhelming. The collection has hit the 70 crore mark in the first week as the total stands at 71.16-72.16 crores.

83 has definitely suffered a dent due to theatres’ shut down in Delhi. Also, from today onwards, the film will face another problem of getting its show reduced in major markets. It is expected to get replaced by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa, which are still attracting the crowd.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in key roles.

