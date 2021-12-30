Yet another major feat awaits Spider-Man: No Way Home. In India, the film is now set to surpass the lifetime numbers of another biggie The Jungle Book and that too in a matter of just 15 days. The animation film had collected 187.40 crores in its overall run and Spider-Man: No Way Home will go past that today itself.

After collecting 3.65 crores on Tuesday, the film Spider-Man: No Way Home was relatively stable on Wednesday with 3.10 crores* coming in. This is better than the fall that the film had on Tuesday when compared to Monday (4.45 crores). In fact, it had seemed rather strange when the collections went down by 80 lakhs and thankfully that’s not the case from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The overall total of Spider-Man: No Way Home now stands at 186.12 crores* and though it would have had a good ring to it had 190 crores been crossed by the close of the second week itself, this will now happen on Friday.

Post that it would be about the jumps that Spider-Man: No Way Home can take on Saturday and Sunday, considering the weekend as well as the holiday factor, and finally, there would be a bonafide entry of the Marvel superhero film in the 200 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

