Pushpa Box Office Day 13 (Hindi): Crosses KGF Chapter 1's Lifetime, Is Behind Baahubali: The Beginning

Miraculous – That’s how one can call the box office run of Pushpa (Hindi) so far. The film is now officially the second-highest grosser when it comes to pure-play dubbed films from the south (without any franchise backup) being released on an all-India basis. While Baahubali: The Beginning sits right at the top, it was KGF Chapter 1 that held on to the second position for the last three years.

Well, lifetime numbers of the Yash starrer have now been surpassed by Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and that too in a record time of mere 13 days. While KGF Chapter 1 had scored 44.09 crores in the Hindi version theatrically, Pushpa has topped it up by gathering 45 crores* with still a lot more to come. This is a remarkable feat indeed as the film had arrived with practically nil promotion and still it has covered such kind of distance.

As a matter of fact none of these dubbed films got a solo release either and each one has a massive competition around it. Baahubali: The Beginning had Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan releasing just a week later, KGF Chapter 1 clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Pushpa had Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home taking an early lead by releasing one day before and starting on a blockbuster note.

This goes on to say yet again that nothing can really stop a good film from winning at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

