The untimely passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most tragic news of 2020. His death grabbed many eyeballs and ignited the debate about insider vs outsider and even mental health. When M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was released and gave Sushant a career boost, the actor talked about several things, including the collapse of the Bollywood industry.

Advertisement

Over the years, the Kedarnath star has been very much vocal about many things, once he even claimed that he don’t have many friends in the industry and on several occasions the actor never backed out from speaking about nepotism.

Advertisement

Back in 2016, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked about difficulties in making friends in the film industry, he said, “It is possible. Time, trust and mental security are the most important prerequisites to forge a good, long-lasting friendship, and it has nothing to do with the industry you work in.”

Sushant Singh Rajput further claimed that it doesn’t matter if someone is an outsider or they belong to a film family, “Only one thing can protect you from this prejudice, be really good at what you do and be professional. We have some of the biggest success stories of outsiders, and unfortunate ones of insiders. So, in the long run, it doesn’t matter.”

Dil Bechara actor revealed how the industry will collapse and why filmmakers or actors should never take audiences for granted, “Over a period of time, if we keep giving chances to people who don’t have any talent or skills, then eventually, we will create an unbalanced equation. The whole industry will collapse because the target audience is being exposed to wonderful international cinema and talent. We are yet to reach that tipping point, but we must never take the audience’s understanding and our relevance for granted.”

Talking about loneliness in the film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput shared, “Neither success nor failure nor even the state in between is lonely. Usually, people have such a complaint [that success is lonely] because they think that the incentives one would get after becoming successful would change their lives, which is never true. The fun that you have while doing the things you enjoy is the incentive, and that’s what life is all about. All the extra amount of recognition and money is for your PR agency and your CA to handle. They aren’t meant to deal with your loneliness.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: RRR: Unavailability Of Solo Release Made Makers To Stick To Their Origin Release In January Despite Omicron Rise?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube