SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, is one of the most anticipated films. At a time when many films are in a mood to postpone the release date of their films given the increasing number of Omicron cases, the period action drama is sticking to January 7.

While the director recently confirmed the same, a source close to the film has now revealed the real reason behind it. Read on to know what it is.

Now, a trade source from Hyderabad has informed Bollywood Hungama about the real reason behind the Ram Charan, Jr NTR film not being postponed. The insider said, “SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR had requested multiple film producers – from Bheemla Nayak to F3 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata – to delay their release to make way for RRR.”

The source added, “The team was of the belief that a film made on a budget as huge as RRR wanted to make the most during the festive season of Pongal and Sankranti. All the producers were gracious enough to delay the film to make way for RRR. The producers of all films announced their new release dates too and planned their schedules as per the new dates. RRR is the only film to release in AP and Telangana on January 7.”

The source also added that now, if the RRR team decides to delay the release, there is a huge possibility of it not getting a solo release in its home state again. “It would be unfair on the producers of other films if RRR is delayed now. The Andhra Pradesh – Telangana market is completely functional. The government there too resolved the ongoing ticket rate issues for RRR to ensure a grand release on January 7.”

The source continued, “Now, if they delay the film keeping the Hindi market in mind, all the stakeholders in the local belt would be disappointed as efforts were taken to ensure the most smooth release of RRR in AP and TG. That aside, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala are also functioning without much of ado. The release issue as of now is only in Hindi and changing the date for that market would upset the people in all other territories.”

The site reported that confused on what’s to be done next, on ethical grounds, and to respect the efforts and unity shown by South Indian industry, team RRR is inclined towards forgoing the Hindi markets.

But that’s not all. As per the portal, there is another catch – RRR has already sold tickets worth $3 million in the overseas belt and it’s only increasing with every passing hour. There is an insane craze abroad and it would also be difficult to refund the tickets at the last minute.

Team RRR has gone all out on the marketing front by unveiling all their assets and also spending a bomb to create awareness of the biggest Indian film to date. A delay would mean all the spending going haywire.

Let’s see what happens!

