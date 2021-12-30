Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re which was released on OTT last week created quite a buzz for its unique storyline. Before the release, the two actors promoted their film in The Kapil Sharma Show, where the host took lots of funny digs and even asked if he made producers money disappear.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic film also features South superstar Dhanush. The movie received raving reviews and netizens along with a few critics were really impressed with the way the makers have approached the sensitive topic of the film.

During the conversation, host Kapil Sharma says Katrina Kaif’s name in Sooryavanshi was Rhea Sooryavanshi, while Sara Ali Khan’s name in Atrangi Re is Rinku Sooryavanshi, he further asks, “How long will you keep promoting Sooryavanshi?,” responding to this, Akshay Kumar gives an example of sugarcane juice and claims that until he doesn’t squeeze all the juice from the film he won’t stop promoting the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Later in a segment, Kapil Sharma questions Akshay Kumar about the money that he has been making from all his recent superhit films, replying to Kapil’s query, the Sooryavanshi star says, “Now all of you know, why I call him a CA? He knows about my money. He knows how much I’ve to take from people.”

In Atrangi Re, the Khiladi actor plays the role of a magician, referring to his character, the comedian asks him if disappeared all the money from the producer. The question leaves everyone in splits, while Akshay reacts by quoting the Gita and says “What’s yours today is mine tomorrow.”

Talking about magic tricks, Kapil Sharma asks Akshay Kumar if he has ever performed any tricks while attending children’s parties, the actor shares, “If there are a few of them, I turn magician. But if there are more, I call from outside.”

