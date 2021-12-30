The Kapil Sharma Show is our dose of laughter to get relief from the entire week’s stress. We witness new celebrities gracing the show each week, and this week too, is going to be really special as RRR director SS Rajamouli will be joining the fun. Along with him, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR too will be part of the show.

Advertisement

As we all know, RRR is hitting theatres on 7th January 2022. As there are just a few days in arrival, the team is busy with promotions. The makers are trying to gain maximum benefit from the Hindi speaking belt, so after Bigg Boss, the team will now be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Advertisement

On the show, Kapil Sharma tried his hilarious teases with SS Rajamouli. Recently, SET India’s official YouTube channel dropped a promo, in which Kapil could be seen having fun with the RRR director.

As per the promo, Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli, “Sir, aap seriously itne simple hai ya income tax ki nazron se bachte hai aap (are you actually a simple man, or is this just an act to stay away from the income tax’s radar)?” Reacting to this, Rajamouli burst into laughter.

Not just SS Rajamouli, Kapil Sharma is also seen pulling a leg of Alia Bhatt, and Jr NTR in the promo.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, despite a spike in Covid cases and civil restrictions being reimposed, Rajamouli has decided not to postpone the release of his period action drama ‘RRR’ which is scheduled to release on January 7. Speaking of Bollywood, the makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer cricket drama ‘Jersey’ have already postponed the film’s release.

Must Read: Nidhi Bhanushali Oozes Oomph In Black Bikini As She Gives A Recap Of Her 2021; Taarak Mehta Fan Says, “Ye Humari Sonu Nahi Ho Sakti”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube