Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are still obsessed with Nidhi Bhanushali. The actress used to play the role of Sonu but left the show back in 2019. Time and again, she makes noise for her Instagram posts. The latest one is a reel that witnesses her in a black bikini. Scroll below for details!

Most Instagram users are following the trend of showcasing what their 2021 looked like. From visiting eateries to their time at home, even most celebrities are sharing a rewind video. Joining the list is Nidhi, who began the video with her enjoying time in a lake.

Nidhi Bhanushali could be seen donning a black bikini as she enjoyed swimming. The video then pans to all her outings across nature. From enjoying monuments to spending time with dogs, across the beaches and the mountains, she was literally all over the country.

Nidhi Bhanushali captioned her post, “This year gave me so much and took sooo much more. Its hard to comprehend. Also a year of firsts of sorts. Made my first film, Bought my first car, first camera, first time being far away from home for so long, first dog bite, first time in so many new places, the list goes on and not to forget the birth of Gadabout Pilgrims. Thankyou for everything 2021, your seasons, your beauty and your horrors, I’m grateful”

As soon as the video was posted, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan began flooding with messages for their Sonu.

A user wrote, “Le Bhide: ye hamari Sonu nahi ho sakti”

Another shared, “Bhide ye dekh k marjayga Sonu”

“Sonu tujhe kyaa ho gyaa haii tu kitni badal gaii haii yrr,” a comment read.

“Sonu bitiyaaa ka ho ria h,” another wrote.

Well, Taarak Mehta fans still want Nidhi Bhanushali back as Sonu but she’s clearly moved on!

