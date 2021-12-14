Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali is in the news time and again. It has been a while that the beauty quit the show. But fans still haven’t come to terms with the fact that she’s beyond her character Sonu! Scroll below for all the noise on her latest beach look.

Advertisement

Fans by now know that Nidhi is a nature lover. If you don’t find her at the beaches, she’ll be at the mountains and vice versa! The actress has left fans in awe with her simplicity time and again.

Advertisement

In a latest video, Nidhi Bhanushali is yet again filter-free as she enjoys a walk by the beach. However, many were quick to notice that she went braless in her latest post. The beauty could be seen wearing an olive green floral printed dress. She pulled her hair back in a bun and completed her look with a black sling bag.

From the waves of the sea to the breeze and of course, the seashells – this was a sight to behold. Thanks to Nidhi Bhanushali for treating us with such an aesthetic view. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans bombarded the comment section with messages for their Sonu.

A user wrote, “Mam puri life beach par hi beetani hai kya?”

Another commented, “TMKOC Q CHOD DIYE SONU JI”

“I pray you don’t have a boyfriend and you are single,” a fan wrote.

A user asked, “Kuch kam karti ho ki sirf ghumna hi hai”

“tum kya se kya ho gaye dekhate dekhate,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Ay hay Sonu”

Check out the video shared by Nidhi Bhanushali below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant Compared Herself To Salman Khan & Said “You Won’t Get Anything By Putting Charges On Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube