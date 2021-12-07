Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali has enjoyed a lot of fame at a very young age. She grabbed the limelight with her portrayal as Sonu. The actress may have been replaced by Palak Sidhwani but fans still want their favourite back!

And that’s exactly why each and every post of Nidhi goes viral on social media. Recently, she was making a lot of noise over her pictures across the sea. TMKOC fans who follow the actress in real life would know that she is a true nature lover!

Time and again, Nidhi Bhanushali is sharing pictures of herself from the beaches or the mountains. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has now shared a video from a campsite. She pretends to wake up inside her camp and then flaunts the beautiful view across the location.

“Waking up to the sound of birds chirping on one of my most favourite campsites,” Nidhi Bhanushali captioned her post.

Many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans took to the comment section and mentioned how she has changed overtime. Some even expressed their disappointment at her drastic transformation!

A user wrote, “chalo ab brush kro…2 sal ho gaye aapne brush nhi kiya..ab me or nhi jel skta”

“Sonu,” wrote another with heart emoticons.

A disappointed fan wrote, “Kya lgti thi yar tum tmkoc m.. Or kya ho gayi”

A fan commented, “Sonu tu kitni badal gayi hai re”

“Sonu you so adorable, but the change you done with you is not looking good,” another comment read.

A user wrote, “Nose pin achi nahi lagti”

Well, it looks like Taarak Mehta fans are really missing their Sonu in Nidhi Bhanushali!

