Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale make a funny couple. Well, quite literally because they’re both comedians and know how to leave their audience in splits! In the latest video, the couple was seen talking about the much-hyped Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Scroll below for a hilarious scoop.

Advertisement

As most know, Sugandha and Sanket tied the knot this year in April. The couple opted for a pandemic wedding but it was a dreamy one! Owing to the COVID protocol, it was not possible for them to invite each and every friend from the industry! Several big names were missing from the list too.

Advertisement

Joking about it all, Sugandha Mishra shared a video where she asked Sanket Bhosale, “Suno, tum Vicky Kaushal aur Katrina Kaif ki wedding me jaoge? (Listen, will you go to VicKat’s wedding)” To this, the husband responded, “Bulaya hi nahi toh kyu jana hai (Why should we go if they haven’t invited us).”

Sugandha Mishra responded, “It only makes sense, as if we invited them to our wedding. But we had COVID protocols during our marriage, they intentionally did not call anyone.”

As they both have a fun banter, Sanket Bhosale ends up saying, “Shaadi jitni bhi dhoom dhaam se karlo, aage hota wahi hai (no matter how lavish the wedding is, the aftermath is the same!).”

As expected, that triggers the former The Kapil Sharma Show actress and she questions him about what he meant with that. Sanket gradually walks out of the frame and a furious Sugandha follows him!

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif flew to Jaipur last evening. The wedding festivities begin today and the big day is scheduled for 9th December.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman On Doing Sensuous Rain Songs, “Producer Ke Yaha Baarish Hoti Hai Paiso Ki”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube