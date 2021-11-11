Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale lefts fans elated earlier this year when they tied the knot. It’s been over 6 months that The Kapil Sharma Show fame couple has been married. They’ve finally taken some time out of their busy schedules and are enjoying a vacation! Scroll below for some exciting details!

Advertisement

While it remains unknown to where the couple has jetted off for vacation, there are a lot of glimpses that are lighting up their fans. From the videos across the swimming pool to Sugandha making reels with her mother-in-law, this is one happy family to cherish!

Advertisement

Sugandha Mishra took to her Instagram a while ago and shared her ‘torture’ towards her husband Sanket Bhosale. The Kapil Sharma Show actress could be seen posing for the cameras. There are also some romantic yet funny boomerangs with the husband.

“Vacay vibe,” Sugandha Mishra captioned her post.

Check it out below:

Netizens took to the comment section and left some funny yet special comments.

A user wrote, “Menu tan dekh k hi thnd lg rahi (feeling cold by the view of it)”

“Kardo khatam,” wrote another.

A user wrote, “Tip Tip barsa pani ke asli kirdar yahi hai.”

“Wow love birds,” wrote a fan.

In another post, Sugandha and her mother-in-law cornered Sanket Bhosale in a funny reel. “Life in sasural,” she captioned the picture while the hubby commented, “Bahu …. BAHUMAT SE JEET CHUKI HAI”

On the professional front, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are currently seen in Comedy Show. It is judged by ace filmmaker Farah Khan.

Previously, in a conversation with Times Of India, Sugandha revealed that it was Sanket who proposed her for marriage. The Kapil Sharma Show actress shared, “Sanket proposed to me and it was very casual and in a comic way. While working together one fine day he just proposed to me. In fact, everyone around us had already started treating us as a couple. They would leave the room if we were sitting together. Be it on the sets or if we were with friends. We would laugh over it. People around us started making us believe that we are a couple.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Leaves House After Raqesh Bapat’s Exit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube