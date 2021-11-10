During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that the contestants in the house will have to secure a spot in the VIP zone to become the contender for the finale. And housemates have put their gaming hats on to leave everyone behind and enter the VIP zone. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see a horrific twist as Afsana Khan is hurt for not being given the VIP ticket.

Advertisement

Captain Umar Riaz had to choose three of them between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. He left Afsana and chose the other three contestants. Vulnerable Afsana has been hurt by Umar’s behaviour and lost her calm inside the house.

Advertisement

While being seated near the kitchen area, Afsana tells Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz that she was everyone’s clear target and they wanted to remove her.

Afsana says that Bigg Boss 15 is not at all about maintaining relationships, and starts screaming, hitting herself. She adds that they’ve challenged the wrong person and goes out of control. Afsana shares a very close bond with Umar, Tejasswi and Karan and she was hurt that she was ditched by her friends.

Jay Bhanushali tells her that she is bound to get upset but not to this extent. In a few seconds, Afsana Khan picks up the knife and goes to harm herself after throwing away a few things. Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, and Karan Kundrra rush towards her to stop her and try to calm her down but to no respite. Afsana seems in no mood to calm down.

Afsana Khan’s exit comes a day after Raqesh Bapat’s exit from Salman Khan’s show. Bapat suffered from pain last night and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house in the afternoon today located at Filmcity, Mumbai.

Keep watching Bigg Boss 15 before TV only on Voot and Voot select at 10 PM

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Feels ‘Painful’ To See Afsana Khan’s Trauamtic State; Says, “Koi Dudh Ka Dhula Nahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube