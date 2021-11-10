Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan has lately been trending on social media for her emotional breakdown in the most recent episode promo. Reports suggest that the musician has exited the show after suffering from a panic attack on Tuesday, at the end of a task. Several Twitteratis expressed their opinion on the promo and the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Rashami Desai.

The ex-contestant put up a cryptic note on the social media platform, asking the audience to be more sensitive towards the matter. She specified that everyone makes mistakes and the point is to learn from them. The Uttaran actor also requested the people to understand Afsana’s state of mind and give her some space.

In the indirect Twitter note, Rashami wrote, “More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she’s going thru. Inside out ppl only judge and for what ? We all learn from own & others mistakes. Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI…” Have a look at the tweet here.

More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she’s going thru.

Inside out ppl only judge and for what ?

We all learn from own & others mistakes.

Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact

BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI… — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 9, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, one of the fans was seen questioning Rashami’s note, asking her if it was talking about Afsana Khan’s exit. The fan was of the opinion that the makers should not have sensationalized the promo as it can be disturbing for the viewers as well. Rashami Desai was quick to defend the makers saying that it was the people who made fun of Afsana’s struggle. Here is at the short Twitter interaction between Rashami and the fan.

Is this about Afsana? Then yes I agree that they shouldn't sensationalise such promos as it can be disturbing for viewers to watch. — Aysha Habib (@ayshahabib11) November 9, 2021

Unhone dikhaya but logo ne mazak banaya. Really sad 💔 💔💔💔💔 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 9, 2021

Rashami Desai entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a guest last week, giving the contestants an insight into how they had been doing so far. She was also given the power to save a contestant from the nominations that week and she decided to make Vishal Kotian safe while also giving him some constructive criticism. Rashami also mentioned that Karan Kundra is her most-favorite contestant so far and she is expecting more from him in the upcoming episodes. The nomination special episode also featured other celebrity guests like Gautam Gulati and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

