Actor Gautam Gulati says that playing a negative role has its challenges, especially in terms of preparation.

Gautam, who played Girgit in Salman Khan’s “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, claims he didn’t go out or meet friends for days in order to get into the skin of his character.

“While preparing for my role I tried not to divert my mind by going out and being with friends, so that I get into the skin of the character. It’s an effort to stay in the character’s zone,” he says.

Gautam Gulati says playing a negative role helps him get more innovative on-screen. “I don’t think there is any impact on me personally. It’s fun and challenging to play a negative role when you’re in the profession. Essaying a challenging role makes me think of better ideas while performing in front of the camera,” he says.

He makes sure to switch off once he is not on set.

“Off the screen, I switch off and get out of the skin of the character by switching back to my regular routine and habits. There is a mental switch which we all artists toggle on and off,” he declares.

