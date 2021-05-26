Back in the day, Sanjay Dutt enjoyed a massive fan following among the Indian audiences and especially girls. In a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi opened up on how he took Baba’s help to impress girls at his boarding school in Ajmer. Read to know the scoop below.

Sanjay had come to Ajmer along with Vivek’s father Suresh Oberoi as they were shooting for a film together.

In an interview with Times Of India, Vivek Oberoi revealed that he requested Sanjay Dutt to accompany him to his boarding school, Mayo College in Ajmer and Baba agreed to it. After the incident, the Krrish 3 actor was basking in the glory of the same for months.

Vivek said, “It took me down memory lane, to the days when I was studying in a boarding school at the prestigious Mayo College in Ajmer. My father was shooting close by in Jaipur and decided to surprise me by visiting me in school. It was an amazing surprise to see dad but what left me shell-shocked was seeing the long-haired Sanjay Dutt pop out of the car. He was shooting with dad and decided to come along to say ‘hi’. Even back then, he was the most charming dude ever. I remember my mauka pe chauka moment, I requested baba bhai if he would come with me for ten minutes to see the Mayo girl’s school right across the road. It was epic!”

Vivek Oberoi added, “When he walked in with me, the gates opened. The chowkidars were just standing there agape. The girls went ballistic and I felt like a king! For months after that day, I was still basking in his borrowed glory. The real star had gone but I became a mini star in school. Even when I got into serious trouble for sneaking out of school to see a Sanjay Dutt movie, first-day first-show, I was smiling on the inside. He was my icon.”

Later when the two actors met on the sets Shootout At Lokhandwala, Sanjay Dutt jokingly asked Vivek, “So how many girlfriends did you make because of me?” Haha!

What are your thoughts on Baba helping Vivek Oberoi in impressing girls at his boarding school? Tell us in the comments below.

