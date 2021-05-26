Stars are not made overnight. There is a hustle and grind for over many years they go through, and that is when a star is born. Dilip Joshi may seem to have found fame overnight with his most popular TV soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But not many know that he has been looking for that recognition for more than 2 decades.

His claim to fame was his character Jethalal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and there is no way one can imagine Television or the show without him now. Dilip Joshi has been in front of the camera for a decade as Jethalal, but has that is not just it. A decade and probably more before that, the actor has been working in Bollywood and theatre actively.

He was never the ‘hero’; he was always his friend or someone who took his story ahead. But Dilip Joshi and his talent were quite capable of shining even there. So as he celebrates his birthday today, let’s see some of the most iconic films he was a part of. The transition from the man in the supporting parts to a ‘hero’ on television.

FIRAAQ



Nandita Das’ Firaaq based on the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat Riot is a film that is sitting in our gut like a knot. While it has some master actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shahana Goswami, Nassar, Paresh Rawal it also had Dilip Joshi. This was by far the darkest project he has ever been a part of. He played Deven, and people did notice his performance.

MAINE PYAAR KIYA



Sooraj Bharjatiya has a special place in his heart for Dilip, who has been a part of 2 of his most prominent film. Maine Pyaar Kiya was the start of that relationship, where he played Ramu. His antiques and comic timing were visible here too.

HUM AAPKE HAI KOUN…!



Who doesn’t remember Bhola in search of his Shakuntala in Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! The film is a cult, and Dilip Joshi as Bhola was noticed by all. And to be honest, a whole lot of audience spotted him in this one after they saw Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

KHILADI 420



I can bet at least 75 per cent of you had no idea about this one. It was a complete Akshay Kumar show, and we honestly did not give attention to any other details in there. Dilip Joshi was a part of the film in a very blink and miss character.

He was also a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ‘iconic’ film What’s Your Raashee? And Dilip Joshi definitely doesn’t want to be reminded of that. So we don’t! Oops, we did. Happy Birthday you star. May you have the best year ahead.

