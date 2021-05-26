Salman Khan Files Defamation Suit Against Kamaal R Khan Over Radhe Review; KRK Replies, “Case Ka Title Acha Rahega – Khan VS Khan”

Salman Khan took courage and delivered his Eidi 2021 promise to fans in the form of Radhe. The film directed by Prabhudheva opened up to poor reviews. It did manage a humungous opening on Zee5 platform but that was about it. One of the most talked-about reviews was from self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK and the superstar has now filed a defamation suit against it.

For the unversed, KRK shared a 7 minutes 38 seconds review on his YouTube channel. He even dragged Kangana Ranaut to highlight his disliking towards the film. Kamaal even called Disha Patani as Disha ‘Pata Nahi’ because of blindly following her director and Salman. The worst was witnessed when he said Jackie Shroff has created a mockery out of himself by being a part of this film.

Kamaal R Khan in his review went onto compare Radhe with Coronavirus. He said like COVID damages the lungs, Salman Khan starrer damages the mind. “I give 1 star to this crap,” KRK could be heard by the end of his video. The critic even claimed that the superstar’s team will try to create dislikes on the video.

Owing to it all, Salman Khan has sent a defamation suit to Kamaal R Khan. The same was confirmed by the critic himself on his official Twitter handle. KRK wrote, “Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case.”

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

KRK being KRK even mentioned that it would be a Khan Vs Khan battle in the court. “Waise Court main Case Ka title Accha Rahega! #KhanVsKhan!” read his other tweet.

Waise Court main Case Ka title Accha Rahega!#KhanVsKhan! 🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

His last tweet mentioned that Kamaal R Khan would not review any Salman Khan movie in future. “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today”

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

