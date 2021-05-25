Saif Ali Khan is one actor who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind. A lot of times his bold statements have led to controversies but that doesn’t stop him from still speaking his mind. The 50-year-old actor in a recent interview spoke about his upcoming role of Raavan in Prabhas Adipurush.

Saif revealed that playing a character with ten heads is ‘one of the cool things’ about the film for him.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his upcoming mythological film, Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Directed by Om Raut, the film is a magnum opus and is a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

Calling his character ‘larger than he is,’ Saif Ali Khan said, “There will some trickery involved…But a lot of it is real in the sense that they want us to train…look particularly tough. All that stuff is normal but that’s really not the main thing. The point is he (Raavan) is India’s kind of Satan, he’s the demon king and I guess what drives him…I was trying to find a way into doing this and I think that the thing is vanity, the personification of vanity, so everything comes from there. Everything – the boons that he prays for, the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly clouded, blind and vain. He’s a monster and he’s strong and fun to play in that sense.”

“But the whole point of the story, in a way, psychologically, really, is overcoming the monster. That’s what the story is about. It’s about Lord Ram overcoming him and the stronger he is, the more of an achievement it is for the hero. So he’s dressed up in dazzling clothes and he’s got an array of weapons and he’s got a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill and power but he’s vain and he says some outrageous things. But it’s a big thing to play the main bad guy right? And I’ll tell you one thing, though, I do have ten heads at a point which is one of the cool things,” Saif Ali Khan added.

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan’s playing the role of Raavan? Tell us in the comments below.

