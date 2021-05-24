Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has had a career trajectory varied and entirely different from all his contemporaries in the business. The actor has been quite vocal about the comparisons that happen amid the ‘Best Khans’ of the Hindi cinema, and is always clear that he isn’t a part of any race. He is talking about the same yet again.

Advertisement

If the comparisons are anything to go by, Saif Ali Khan’s success ratio is relatively less than the other Khans that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. And the Tashan actor agrees to that fact completely. In fact, he feels that gave him a lot of room to experiment and be himself. Below is everything you need to know and everything that Saif has to say.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan was in conversation with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra who told him about her observation, that his success was not as massive as other Khans, and Saif was gracious enough to instantly agree to it. He said, “I have to say these guys – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir – were kind of born somehow to be actors. I think it must have been a childhood ambition. Certainly, I know it was for two of them. I don’t know if it was Salman’s ambition anyway but he was certainly built for it and made for the kind of success he saw. I joined movies at a time where you got to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there’s a point there. It wasn’t really about nuance, different kinds of characters…all that has happened now.”

The actor further adds that he then started experimenting and doing different roles because he started liking acting and understands it better now. Saif Ali Khan advised everyone that there is no set path to success, so one should not lose hope. In the chat, he also credited Akshay Kumar for giving him a headstart in the show biz. He says they completed each other.

Saif Ali Khan said, “If I was cute and fun in a lot of movies and I did a lot of work with Akshay Kumar, who perhaps lacked at that point, cute and fun, so we made a kind of super-person and found our way in the industry. I completed him and he completed me. I think that’s why we are so fond of each other today. We realise we owe each other that, in a sense,” he said, adding, “Usually, a solo successful superstar like these guys (the Khans) don’t need someone to complete them.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Tiger Shroff’s Box Office Journey: From 50 Crores To 300 Crores,…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube