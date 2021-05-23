Priyanka Chopra is a global star now and a married woman moreover. Her marriage with Nick Jonas is going rock solid, and she is at the peak of her career globally. But do you know there was a time when she was single and oh so ready to mingle! Her name used to get linked up to many actors. But there was this one time when she had a lesbian encounter.

Priyanka had once been propositioned by a woman. She pretended to be in a relationship to get out of the situation. Keep scrolling further to know more.

It was in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan that Priyanka Chopra opened up about her encounter. She was joined by Deepika Padukone. Host Karan Johar asked them if they’d had a ‘lesbian encounter’, and PeeCee said she had. She clarified, “Encounters, I wouldn’t know, but I’ve been propositioned.”

Asked if it came close to being an encounter, Priyanka Chopra continued, “It could’ve been. It was at a nightclub a few years ago. And this girl, who clearly didn’t know that I don’t swing that way, was being extremely sweet, and very flattering, and very flirtatious. And I didn’t know how to tell her… Because she was somebody, I knew.”

Priyanka said that even Karan knows the person. She continued, “I just had to be like, ‘babe, I kinda have a boyfriend, which I didn’t at the time. It could have been… But I prefer boys.”

Well, this is too exciting to hear! We really wonder who that woman was? Could you guess her name yet? Also, we wish we could see Nick Jonas’ reaction when Priyanka Chopra must have narrated this story to him. What do you think about this encounter? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

