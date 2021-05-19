Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh has been missing from our television screens for a while now. But the 31-year-old actress did something unusual and is making the headlines for the same. The beauty posed with the fallen trees on the road after cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai and shared the pictures on her Instagram account which reminds a fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, check out how.

Advertisement

Deepika had a fun time posing with the tree and she looked graceful as ever in the pictures.

“You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass.. Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae ! #staysafe #stayhome #fullmadness 📸: @rohitraj.goyal ♥️🌴,” read Deepika Singh’s caption that she shared with the pictures.

A fan reacted to Deepika Singh’s picture and commented, “TMKOC mein jab tree gura tha hathi pe vohi scene wla tree lag rha hain yeh😂❤❤”. Haha, we all remember the iconic scene from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress also shared a fun video and captioned it, “Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain 🌧😋”.

Take a look here:

Deepika Singh again shared a few pictures from the same photoshoot with a caption that read, “into the woods”.

She looks beautiful as ever.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Singh’s pictures with the fallen trees? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben’s Mother Was Revealed In This Episode, But Many Didn’t Notice!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube