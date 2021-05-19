‘Ghar Ka Khana’ is majorly being missed by Sourabh Raaj Jain who is currently unleashing his daredevil side in Capetown for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While there has been a good spread of Indian food on set for Sourabh to satiate his homefood cravings, for him nothing can beat the parathas and choley that are made in his home kitchen, which Sourabh Raaj Jain is craving at the moment.

“I am majorly missing my ghar ka khaana. For somebody like me who prefers home cooked food to any other food from outside, it is not easy for me to work where I am not getting home food. Although the production team is definitely doing their best to arrange Indian food all the time, but as the places we go to change, the taste of the food also changes. Though luckily Arjun Bijlani has carried with him besan and aatey ka laddoo which I get to relish once in a while”, shares Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Not only has Sourabh Raaj Jain been craving simple Indian khana, but favourite dishes made by his mom are also on his mind. He shares,”I am missing my ma ke haath ka rajma chawal, choley chawal, various stuffed paranthas and everything that she cooks. I am just waiting to eat all my favourites that she so lovingly makes”.

