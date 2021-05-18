While the entire television industry is at a standstill, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is enjoying all the limelight. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show is being shot at Cape Town. Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari are amongst others competing for the ultimate title. We hear Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli were in the bottom 3 but it is another contestant who has been eliminated! Scroll below for insider details!

Most of the contestants flew from Mumbai to Cape Town around 6th to 7th May. But it seems it took a while for the setup and other formalities. The shoot only started about 2 days ago and a contestant has now already been evicted!

As per the latest reports doing the rounds, it is Vishal Aditya Singh who has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It is reported that post the first stunt, it was Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli along with Vishal who were in the Bottom 3. Ultimately, the Chandrakanta actor couldn’t make the cut!

That marks the first elimination of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It just feels like yesterday when the entire cast landed but the game has really started!

Meanwhile, the contestants have really been having a gala time together. Vishal Aditya Singh himself shared a picture with Varun Sood and Sana Makbul as they posed alongside the beach yesterday.

“Sunny side up #KKK11,” read the caption.

Check it out below:

Previously Divyanka Tripathi had exclusively shared her excitement with us for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said, “I am a bit scared and that’s exactly what makes it worthwhile and exciting. Where else will I deliberately put myself in danger of different sorts? And when else will I attempt to conquer my fears? So, this is it and I’m really excited actually. And also, a bit nervous!”

