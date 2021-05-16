Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire country to a standstill. TV and film shoots have been halted. Several creators have opted to switch their base from Mumbai to resume shooting. As for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the stunt show is being shot in Cape Town. Now, Rahul Vaidya has confirmed the launch month and fans can’t keep calm. Read on for details!

This season is witnessing a versatile range of television stars. Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla are amongst the other participants. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul has answered the most asked question about the much-awaited premiere of the show!

Taking to his Instagram, Rahul Vaidya shared a picture of himself with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 jacket. He revealed that the team has begun shooting and he’s already excited for the viewers to watch it. “Started this once-in-a-lifetime experience called Khatron Ke Khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Mask off only for clicking the pics),” read the caption.

In another post, Rahul Vaidya posed with his cool gang! The frame included Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani and Sourabh Raaj Jain. The entire group was making goofy faces and it surely is a memory to cherish.

Check out the posts below:

Previously, Divyanka Tripathi spoke to us and expressed her excitement for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

“I’ve always been an adventure junkie. But unfortunately, I never got the experience as much as I liked to. Every time I watched Khatron Ke Khiladi, I would think to myself, ‘it would be so amazing to be amongst the reptiles, doing all the stunts and battle with my own fears.’ Luckily, I got the offer for this show at the right time, when my previous show ended. I bounced on the opportunity,” said Divyanka.

