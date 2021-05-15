Mahabharat actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got hitched in November 2020 just a month after making the relationship official. Now the actor has a piece of good news to share with the world. Scroll down to know more.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa are an adorable couple in the television industry. The two met on the sets of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ sets in the UK. The two became friends and eventually became lovers.

Now as per a report published in the Times of India, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are over the moon and are looking forward to embracing this phase of their lives. The power couple is now expecting their first child and is keen to keep the news under the wraps.

A source revealed to the publication, “Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives.”

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are ecstatic about the news and will make an official announcement soon. We are sure fans would equally excited to hear the good news. On the other hand, Shaheer will now be seen in the new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Previously, during a media interaction, Shaheer and Ruchikaa shared how beautiful it has been being together. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor said, “Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a wanderer and I’ve finally found the right companion.”

Ruchikaa, who is a creative producer at Balaji, said, “It is Shaheer’s simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It’s rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other.”

