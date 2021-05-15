Television beauty Hina Khan is gearing for the release of her latest music video, Patthar Wargi. The song marks her collaboration with the blockbuster duo, B Praak and Jaani. But before the song hits the digital world, check out some exclusive details from the actress.

Check out the excerpts from the conversation with Hina Khan on Patthar Wargi, heartbreaks and more below:

What is it about Patthar Wargi that made you say yes to the collab?

When I first heard the song I got hooked to it. Its melody was so heart-pleasing and relatable. There are some songs that you just cannot miss to be a part of and for me Patthar Wargi is that one.

How is it different from all your previous romantic music videos?

In this, you’ll not only get to see romance but there are a lot of emotions involved. From falling in love to the journey it takes you on to separation. It’s all portrayed beautifully in there.

B Praak and Jaani are a blockbuster combo. How was it working with them for the song?

It was amazing. This duo is supremely talented and one could assure that the composition they put forth will be a hit. So yes it was a cherry on the cake.

The song seems to be a heartbreaking one. How do you deal with heartbreaks in real life?

Heartbreaks are never easy. It takes a big part of you. Coping up with it is even tougher. I never wish to face heartbreak ever and I pray nobody should go through the same.

You look gorgeous in the stills that are released till now. How involved were you in choosing your clothes and look for the song?

Thank you for the compliment. Well, I believe that clothes are very important in every project. And I do get involved with my stylist in putting together each look. A lot is planned, we try different combinations according to brief and we try to get as many different looks as possible.

We’re super excited to catch Hina Khan in Patthar Wargi, what about you?

