Actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen on the show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, cites Indian cricketing ace, MS Dhoni, as his biggest inspiration in life.

Advertisement

“While the acting process of a lot of Bollywood and Hollywood actors inspire me, the person who is my biggest source of inspiration is MS Dhoni. From the way he carries himself to his nature, I’m inspired by him. His thought process motivates me a lot as well. He is a legend who inspires me. He helps me move forward and, most importantly, reach my goal with hard work,” says Parth.

Advertisement

The streak of discipline, Parth Samthaan says, is important for an actor.

“Acting requires us to be quite disciplined. We have to play different roles, and for that, we need to be extremely passionate about the work we do,” says Parth Samthaan, whose new show streams on ALTBalaji.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Confirms Marriage With Beau Vicky Jain Is Happening Soon: “I’m Super Excited…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube