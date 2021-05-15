Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the television world for quite a long time now. But she is best known for her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. She plays the role of Bhoori and manages to crack the audience up every single time. But we have today is rather a heart-wrenching yet brave confession from the actress. Read on for all the details.

All we see on-screen is a happy yet smiling Sumona. But it seems there’s a lot she has been hiding behind the curtains. The pandemic has brought pain, stress and sorrow to many. To help her fans let out their thoughts, Chakravarti has confessed a couple of unknown things about her life.

Sumona Chakravarti shared a lengthy post on her Instagram. She confessed of being jobless. Since we all know that The Kapil Sharma Show went on a hiatus, most of its actors are currently sitting at home. But what came in as a rather shocking revelation is the actress battling endometriosis.

For the unversed, Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. It causes a lot of pain and menstrual disorders. Sumona Chakravarti has been battling Stage 4 of the disorder for quite a long time now.

Revealing it all, Sumona shared, “Did a proper workout at home after ages…Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something I’ve never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being.”

Just like most of us, Sumona Chakravarti revealed facing a tough time amid the pandemic.

“The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today I worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well. P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love,” she concluded.

More power to Sumona Chakravarti!

