The Kapil Sharma Show stars have been missing from the TV screens since a while now. The comedy show went off-air amid the pandemic due to lack of live audience. But the star cast has been sharing their life updates regularly on social media. Amidst others is Sumona Chakravarti, who has been vacationing at the Andaman. Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sumona is enjoying her time at the Andaman amid the pandemic. She has been sharing serene pictures from the location on her social media. It was just yesterday, the actress shared pictures of the food she was ‘wasting’ and the chai at the ‘tapri.’

Advertisement

Amidst it all, fans have been wondering who the mystery man in the pictures is. One of the pictures witnessed The Kapil Sharma Show beauty wearing a black attire as Sumona Chakravarti posed for the cameras. It was the mystery man who captured the selfie with all smiles.

Another picture saw Sumona Chakravarti look like a ray of sunshine as she held a cup in her hand. This time, she was wearing something in white. As speculations arose, it was later revealed that the mystery man was her friend, Mohit Midha. She met him during the solo trip.

That’s not it! The best is yet to come because Sumona shared a picture of herself in a black swimsuit. She was having a gala time by the beach and clearly, there couldn’t be a better vacation!

“Monday never looked better,” Sumona Chakravarti wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show was set to return in May. However, with the lockdown and the shootings coming to halt amid the pandemic, that seems unlikely.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Telly updates!

Must Read: Gaurav Gera Talks About ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’ Being A Game-Changer For Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube