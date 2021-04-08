The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular not only in India but across the globe. The show that airs on Sony Entertainment is gearing up for a news season – for which there has been a shout out for fresh artist and writer – and we are all excited. A show this big is sure to grant its host a paycheque that we can only dream of.

Not just the host, but the other members of the ensemble cast – Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh, also play key roles in making us laugh week-on-week. And they, too take home cheques worth lakhs after each episode.

Today, we decided to let you in on how much every member of The Kapil Sharma Show pocket for each episode that airs on the weekend.

Kapil Sharma

First on the list is the host himself. Kapil Sharma takes home the biggest cheque among the cast on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the last season, the ace comedian was paid Rs 60 to Rs 70 lakh per weekend episode. That means the actor was paid approx. Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakh for each episode. As per recent reports, for the upcoming season of the comedy show, Sharma has asked for a hike and will be charging a whopping Rs 1 Crore for the weekend, i.e. Rs 50 lakh per episode.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek plays Sapna Sharma, and as the character, he never fails to ask the visiting guest to fund her business. For this character, Krushna reportedly charges Rs 10-12 lakh per episode.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh plays several characters on The Kapil Sharma Show like Titli Yadav (Bachcha Yadhav’s wife), Guddu (Baccha and Titli’s eldest son) and Khammo Bua (Kapil’s aunt). The female comedian reportedly receives a check of Rs 10 to 12 lakh per weekend episode.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, reportedly gets paid Rs 10 lakh per episode. In one of the recent episodes, Archana spoke about the gender pay gap. During the episode, she was asked what she would like to do if given the power of a shape-shifting snake, and her answer was to become Navjot Singh Sidhu as he earned double of what she does.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti has been one of the longest members of the team. She, along with those mentioned below, have been pivotal members of Kapil’s talk show since it was titled Comedy Nights with Kapil. As per reports, Sumona – who essays the character Bhoori – charges Rs 6-7 lakh per episode.

Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan Prabhakar plays an array of character on The Kapil Sharma Show, including Chandu, Keerthi Lal, Bimla Devi, Shakal and Chandni. As per reports, this longtime cast member earns Rs 7 lakh for each weekend episode.

Kiku Sharda

Last on the list is Kiku Sharda. Kiki plays multiple characters ranging from Bachcha Yadav, the milkman, to Accha Yadav, Bumper Lottery, Funny Deol and Dhaniram. The actor reportedly charges Rs 5 to 7 lakh per day.

Have the paychecks of the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show shocked you?

