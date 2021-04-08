Amar Upadhyay, when we say this name, we bet almost everyone remembered Mihir from Star Plus’ hit soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor, who is currently the lead in Colors’ Molkki, joined the cast of the hit Ekta Kapoor show in 2000 but bid it farewell in 2002. When Inder Kumar stepped into his shoes, many fans of the show weren’t happy.

The actor who became a household name with this role spoke about leaving the show to feature in films. While saying nobody could predict the future, he admitted that he has no regrets about making the call. Read all he said below.

In a 2020 interview with Hindustan Time, Amar Upadhyay got candid about quitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for films. He said, “I don’t regret anything. If I had not taken that decision, I would have always regretted not accepting films by great directors like JP Dutta. I did a film with Paresh Rawal ji, Waah Waah Ramji, then I did Dhundh The Fog. If I would have not accepted the offers, I would have definitely later regretted it.”

Stating the actual reason behind quitting the show, Amar Upadhyay said, “There were date issues and it was clashing, so I had to leave Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. I don’t regret taking that decision because for that particular time the decision was right. Nobody has seen the future so we can’t predict what is going to happen.”

While stating that doing those films was a ‘learning experience’ for him, he said he never knew what was in store for the future. Talking about his decision further, he added, “Also, that time I had no godfather in films who would guide me. There was no one to guide me that I shouldn’t leave Kyunki for films or whether I was choosing the right scripts. I had to learn from my own experiences and failures.”

