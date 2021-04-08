Sidharth Shukla is on a roll ever since he won the Bigg Boss 13 winner title. He was already a popular actor before his stint in the reality show, but after this, he has started ruling the hearts of many. His music videos with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill too has garnered loads of love across. But, now what is grabbing all eyeballs is a clip from his next Alt Balaji series Broken But Beautiful 3.

Ever since it was announced that Sidharth would be seen in the third part of this series, fans are eagerly waiting for it. He is going to be seen with Sonia Rathee in this one. Before the show hits the internet, Sidhearts are gushing over any little clip that is going viral on the internet. Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor shared something that has left everyone awestruck. Keep scrolling further to have a look at it.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Insta stories and shared a glimpse of a passionate kissing scene between Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The Czarina of TV knows how to tease fans and what can get them really excited about Broken But Beautiful 3.

The clip has a drunken Sidharth Shukla conversing with Sonia Rathee, ultimately leading them to kiss. Fans are going crazy over this video. An excited fan wrote, “HHH MY GOODNESS BUT DRUNK AND AGGRESIVELY ROMANTIC @sidharth_shukla Fire…IAM NOT READY Hot face #SidharthShukla #AgastyaRao #BrokenButBeautiful3”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “This is Gold. Short Preview of #BrokenButBeautiful shared by @ektarkapoor thank you ma’am.” One more netizen who stumbled upon this video of Sidharth and Sonia wrote, “Intensity between these two is going to create fire.” Check out the tweets below:

It was in December that Ekta Kapoor had introduced the cast of Broken But Beautiful 3. She had shared a video of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee and written, “Broken But Beautiful season 3. This is for the happy pill!!! Every end leads to a new beginning, and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story. #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begins soon (sic).”

How excited are you for Broken But Beautiful 3? Share your excitement in the comments section below.

