Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla is one handsome hunk of the small screen. The actor whose popularity skyrocketed after his stint in the controversial reality show enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, his fans make sure to get his name trending on Twitter. Having his pictures shared all across social media is not new for the actor, but this time around, the actor indulged in some friendly banter with one of his fans.

The banter basically arose on a picture of Sidharth, which the fan posted and wrote ‘My S*xy Jaan’. Well, who wouldn’t love to hear such a compliment from a fan, but it looks like the actor had a different opinion about the picture. Keep scrolling further to know more.

It so happened that a fan posted a picture of Sidharth Shukla to wish him good morning. In the picture, the actor was shirtless, and the fan called him s*xy. However, Shukla did not find himself s*xy as he graciously replied, ‘Not so s*xy in this pic ….. but good morning never the less to you and all.’

The moment he said that his fans were in denial as they couldn’t believe his statement. Among many, one fan commented, “Sid you are always s*xy dude”. To this, Sidharth Shukla replied, “And your always kind”.

Another fan commented, “Chalo juthe YOU LOOKED SO S*XY!! You know how we used to wait for you to go shirtless in the BB house. But if you think you didn’t look sexy before LET’S SEE ONE SHIRTLESS PICTURE OF U NOW”. There was one more who did not believe Sid’s words as he wrote, “Not so s*xy in this pic?!! Subah sawerey jhoot nahi bolte. Paap lagta hai!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth Shukla will make his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. Apart from this, there is buzz that the two Bigg Boss winners, Rubina Dilaik and Sidharth Shukla, might team up for a project which is going to be a music video. The shoot of the same might start in April second week and will be bankrolled by Zee Music Co. That’s not it, singers Ankit Tiwari and Harshdeep Kaur will be crooning the number. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made from both parties.

