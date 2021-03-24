Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s all ladies have aced their social media game in the recent past. Amongst the ones who are top on the list are, of course, Munmun Dutta and Palak Sidhwani. Both love keeping their fans hooked by sharing day-to-day stuff. The latest one to gran eyeballs is Palak.

As we all know, Palak is a fashionista and shows her fashion sense by trying out different looks. The latest one is her casual one, in which she is looking pretty as usual. She is seen donning a checkered shirt.

Palak Sidhwani shared three pictures of her latest casual look with her trademark smile. She captioned her post as “Let whoever think whatever, just keep getting better.” Even the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda couldn’t control himself and replied “My pretty girl” on the pictures.

Have a look at the pictures below:

Speaking of Palak’s stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress joined the sitcom in 2019. She replaced Nidhi Bhanushali.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Palak Sidhwani revealed her father’s first reaction to joining the show. She said after she said she got placed for the show, her father thought she’ll be just working there and not acting.

“My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware of my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. My father was a bit shocked and deep within though that probably it is some sort of a prank or it won’t materialise. It is only when he saw me on Television sets that he came to terms that his daughter is now a part of the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” she quoted.

